Public safety dept. logs 3 more staff infections Thursday, active OCCC inmate case total drops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three more Hawaii Department of Public Safety employees tested positive for the coronavirus, officials reported on Thursday, Sept. 3.

One case is a deputy sheriff who last worked on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the Sheriff Division Kapolei Court Section. A second verification test is pending for this case.

The Kapolei cellblock was disinfected.

The other reported two cases are staff members at Oahu Community Correctional Center. There were no new inmate test results received Thursday.

As for recoveries within the department, more were reported. The active inmate case total at the facility dropped to 50. As for recovered staff, that number increased to 32.

