Public safety department reports 13 more positive COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thirteen more coronavirus cases were reported by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety on Friday, Sept. 4.

Among those cases, nine were inmates and three were staff at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

PSD received 159 inmate test results: nine were positive and 150 tested negative. There are currently no inmates hospitalized.

As for staff at the prison, 42 results were received on Friday: three positive and 39 were negative. The department also reported more recoveries.

The total number PSD staff with active COVID cases is 51 and recovered staff increased to 35.

The remaining case is an employee assigned to the Public Safety Personnel Office. That staff member last worked on Aug. 28. The personnel office space and adjacent restrooms were sanitized.

Health officials are conducting contact tracing and the public safety department is waiting to hear more DOH guidance.

PSD staff working in that area have been notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.

