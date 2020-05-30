Public pools on Oahu are reopening, here’s what you can and can’t do

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public pools will be reopened on Friday, June 5, for lap swimming.

Despite allowed access to pools, there will be physical distancing guidelines in place and there will be certain restrictions to ensure the public’s safety.

Only lap swimming within designated lanes is currently allowed.

Pools will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Wear a face covering when entering and leaving the pool facilities.

Only one person per lane regardless of household.

Lane lines will be distanced six feet apart. Some of the pools will reorient their lines to create more lanes and therefore accommodate more swimmers.

Pool users will be limited to one-hour of pool facility access, unless there is no one else waiting. This includes rinsing time and opportunities for staff to sanitize frequently touched surfaces. The limit allows more swimmers to safely enjoy the pools.

Pool staff will operate a waiting list should demand exceed capacity. Pool users must be present in order to be added to the waiting list.

Currently all pools will be reopening except for three pools closed for maintenance at Waialua, Waipahū, and Pearl City district parks.

“While our healthcare officials have determined that pools are relatively safe concerning the spread of COVID-19, we still want to be cautious and keep public health as our top priority,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota. “The procedures for pool usage are modeled after how we regulate other high demand facilities, such as tennis courts, so we appreciate pool users as they adapt to these new procedures.”

City pools will operate on their regular schedules, which is largely determined by available staff particularly pool lifeguards. DPR is still hiring for these part-time positions, and for the first time 16 and 17-year-olds are able to be employed to work in these positions.

For those interested in these positions, call the pool location where you would like to work. Those phone numbers are available by visiting: bit.ly/HonoluluPools.

THE LATEST ON KHON2