Public creates paper manuokū bird community art project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To honor Honolulu’s official bird the white tern or the manuokū, families created paper birds and wrote inspiring messages on the paper bird this weekend.

The paper manuokū bird community art project was held at the Kaloko’eli Courtyard in Kakaako on Oahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There were instructors to show you how to make the paper bird.

When the birds were completed, they were placed on the fence of The Barn at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

The birds will be displayed until June 13 at The Barn at 327 Keawe Street.

COVID-19 social distancing guidelines were enforced roughout the event, and all participants were reminded to wear face masks.