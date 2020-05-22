HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Dept. of Public Works announced that public access to Waipio Valley will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25.

This is in anticipation of large crowd gatherings combined with the lack of resources to enforce COVID safe physical distancing practices.

Special duty officers and Waipio Valley Rangers will be on-site at the top of the road leading into the valley to ensure valley access is restricted to local traffic only (residents, landowners, and farmers). Local traffic will be allowed to pass through a single vehicle at a time.

The public is reminded that according to the latest amendment to Mayor Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4, all County of Hawaii beach and shoreline parks, except Hakalau Beach Park and Kuhio Kalanianaole Park, are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. subject to the following restrictions that seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

No group shall exceed 10 people.

All persons using open beach and shoreline areas who are not part of the same household shall comply with state and county social distancing requirements.

All pavilions, playgrounds, sports courts and fields, indoor facilities, and similar areas where gatherings may occur in these beach parks shall remain closed.

Valley tours are not authorized during this time.

The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks to the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Department of Public Works at 961-8321.