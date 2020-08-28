PSD reports 9 more inmates, 1 staff member at OCCC test positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety has reported on Aug. 27 that nine more inmates and one more staff member at Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department received 70 inmate results on Thursday. Of those results, nine were positive, 60 negative and one was inconclusive. The facility also received two staff test results. One was negative and the other was positive.

The Department of Health will continue to mass test all OCCC inmates. The initial round of testing was completed on Aug. 20 and the DOH will continue to conduct follow up testing.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of Aug. 27, 2020:

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 52 253 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 2 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 58 254

According to the department, OCCC is being professionally deep cleaned. All units that house the positive inmates will be included in this process.

