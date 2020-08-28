PSD reports 9 more inmates, 1 staff member at OCCC test positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety has reported on Aug. 27 that nine more inmates and one more staff member at Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department received 70 inmate results on Thursday. Of those results, nine were positive, 60 negative and one was inconclusive. The facility also received two staff test results. One was negative and the other was positive.

The Department of Health will continue to mass test all OCCC inmates. The initial round of testing was completed on Aug. 20 and the DOH will continue to conduct follow up testing.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of Aug. 27, 2020:

Corrections DivisionStaffInmate
HCCC00
KCCC00
MCCC00
OCCC52253
HCF11
KCF00
WCCC20
WCF20
Sheriff Division1NA
Total58254

According to the department, OCCC is being professionally deep cleaned. All units that house the positive inmates will be included in this process.

