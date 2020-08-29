PSD reports 3 more inmates, 1 staff member at OCCC test COVID-positive on Aug. 28

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported on Aug. 28 that three more inmates and one staff member at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The department received 181 more inmate test results, as well as two staff test results on Friday. Of all the results received, 179 tested negative for the virus.

Health officials will continue to mass test all inmates at the prison.

Total positive COVID-19 test results as of Aug. 28:

Corrections DivisionStaffInmate
HCCC00
KCCC00
MCCC00
OCCC53256
HCF11
KCF00
WCCC20
WCF20
Sheriff Division1NA
Total59257

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories