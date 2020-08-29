PSD reports 3 more inmates, 1 staff member at OCCC test COVID-positive on Aug. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported on Aug. 28 that three more inmates and one staff member at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus.
The department received 181 more inmate test results, as well as two staff test results on Friday. Of all the results received, 179 tested negative for the virus.
Health officials will continue to mass test all inmates at the prison.
Total positive COVID-19 test results as of Aug. 28:
|Corrections Division
|Staff
|Inmate
|HCCC
|0
|0
|KCCC
|0
|0
|MCCC
|0
|0
|OCCC
|53
|256
|HCF
|1
|1
|KCF
|0
|0
|WCCC
|2
|0
|WCF
|2
|0
|Sheriff Division
|1
|NA
|Total
|59
|257
