Protestors assembled on streets of Oahu against latest stay-at-home order

HONOLUU (KHON2) — People expressed their displeasure on Saturday, Aug. 29, with Oahu’s current “Stay at Home/Work from Home” order.

A group of people held up signs and demonstrated on the sidewalk along the Honolulu Civic Center grounds. While others took their protest to the streets.

This convoy started in Waimanalo and ended in Waikiki.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department monitored and had warned motorists of another convoy between Pearl Harbor and Manoa.

