Protecting our Keiki Forum

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parents want to protect their kids from COVID-19, but some have questions about the vaccine: How is it different from the adult dose, are there any side effects, and was the approval rushed?

“Protecting our Keiki” takes a closer look at the COVID vaccine for children, with a panel of doctors and community advocates.

Joining KHON’s Gina Mangieri are Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist; Dr. Tarquin Collis, Chief of Infectious Disease, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii; Dr. Joy Dalmon, Pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii; and Darrah Kauhane // Executive Director, Project Vision Hawaii

Kids and parents are also sharing their experiences about why they made the choice to vaccinate.

In-home vaccination number (808) 586-8332. Find pop-up events here: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/