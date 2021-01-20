Prosecutor’s office dismisses case against US surgeon general

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020 file photo Surgeon General Jerome Adams, appears before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August while in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP,File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that the State of Hawaii will not be pursuing charges against U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams for allegedly violating Honolulu’s emergency orders in August, 2020.

The surgeon general and his aid Dennis Anderson-Villaluz were cited for allegedly entering Oahu’s Kualoa Regional Park to take photos while the park was closed under the mayor’s emergency order.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm filed a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, Jan. 19, stating justice would not be achieved by pursuing the charges.