Prosecutor’s office dismisses case against US surgeon general

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that the State of Hawaii will not be pursuing charges against U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams for allegedly violating Honolulu’s emergency orders in August, 2020.
The surgeon general and his aid Dennis Anderson-Villaluz were cited for allegedly entering Oahu’s Kualoa Regional Park to take photos while the park was closed under the mayor’s emergency order.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm filed a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, Jan. 19, stating justice would not be achieved by pursuing the charges.
“A prosecutor’s paramount goal is to do justice. After a careful review of the facts and law in this case, I have determined that further prosecution of this matter would not achieve that goal. This office’s resources are better spent prosecuting other offenses, including serious violations of the Mayor’s emergency orders that pose a real threat to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.”Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm statement on Tuesday, Jan. 19