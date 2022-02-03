Proposal could give Hawaii workers paid sick leave after COVID exposure, negative test

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Workers in Hawaii are required to use five sick days to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive COVID case, but a proposed bill could change that for those who are fully vaccinated.

The bill applies to fully vaccinated individuals who receive a negative PCR test within five days of being exposed.

Rep. Angus McKelvey said employees should not be punished if they are not sick and not allowed to return to work.

“Say on day two, they got the test, came back and said, ‘Hey, I’m negative,’ and the employer said, ‘That’s fine but you still need to spend three more days in quarantine,'” Rep. McKelvey said, “then you would be allowed to utilize this extra sick leave for pandemic sick leave.”

Rep. McKelvey said several people in his district have contacted him recently with concerns of using their allotted sick days — even though they tested negative.

“If say, later on in the year I have an accident or something happens or I get sick with something else, or I do get sick with COVID as positive, then I now have five less days of sick leave available to me.” Rep. Angus McKelvey, (D) West Maui, Maalaea, North Kihei

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is not so sure, however, especially with changing health guidance.

“We understand the intent and we understand that these people should have paid sick leave when they are contracted it, it was just on a lot of the details on the bill that we had the concerns,” said Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy & Programs associate vice president Trevor Abarzua. “And by putting it into law as well, I think that puts at a risk because of how fluid the COVID situation is, and how fluid even CDC guidelines are.”

The bill passed first hearing on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Rep. McKelvey said more work needs to be done on figuring out policies for unvaccinated folks. Attorney Michael Green said the bill is a step in the right direction.

“I mean these people, based on what I’m reading, have been shown to be negative. They want to go to work.

‘No, you can’t come to work, you got to stay out.’

‘Well, pay me!’ Nothing wrong with that, I think it’s only fair. Michael Green, attorney

Click here to read more about HB2501.