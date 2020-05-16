Project Sew Much Aloha: local designer hand sews face masks for free

Coronavirus

A local swimwear designer is using her skill of sewing into making much-needed face masks. 

Designer Adriana Quijano handcrafts every item in her line, Ano Swimwear. 

“That’s our goal, to be inclusive as possible with our pieces,” Quijano explained. 

But swimwear is not exactly needed in Hawaii’s current climate. 

“We want to be sensitive for sure to our community. Especially with the loss of jobs, they don’t need swimwear. People are finding out what they need. “

People need masks, says Quijano. The UH grad uses her skill of sewing for Project Sew Much Aloha. 

Quijano sews 3 layers of 100 percent cotton, with a filter to block bacteria and virus particles. 

She’s donated over 500 masks to local healthcare workers. 

“Things are changing day to day. I’m not a scientist or doctor. But my viewpoint is, we are not in the clear.”

The 26-year-old doesn’t make a dime off of her masks. 

“Hopefully our community can function without wearing masks, sometime in the future. That’s everyone’s goal, I think! We did not want to have it as an added on product of the brand. It’s a project, we hopefully we can all get through this together, and the project will end.” 

Before “Project Sew Much Aloha” can end, support is needed. Quijano is requesting elastics for masks and stamps for shipping.

“We’re impressed and inspired by how much everyone is willing to care for each other. It’s a negative situation, but it’s positive in some aspects. People are lot more patient, people are more kind to one another,” said Quijano. 

To help, click here

