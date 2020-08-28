Programs available for businesses, individuals struggling in second shutdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s second stay at home order began on Thursday, Aug. 27 and will last for at least two weeks.

This means that businesses and workers who have to pause during this time likely won’t receive a paycheck, but there is some help still available.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii said that for businesses, closing the second time around will be much tougher than the first, mainly because there isn’t the same amount of financial options available this time around.

“I don’t think anybody thought the pandemic was going to last this long, you know, maybe six weeks, two months, and we’re going to be back on our feet again and back to normal,” said Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki. “But that hasn’t been the case, and as this thing stretches on, we’re finding out that, there’s not a lot of funding out there not only for businesses but also for the individuals.”

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Thursday that the City and County of Honolulu would be adding another $25 million into Oahu’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund, but for businesses that have already applied and received a grant, they won’t be able to apply again.

The Chamber of Commerce said there’s also federal funding available through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which can be found here.

There is also private grant funding through the Hawaii Energy grant, which is mainly for resilience projects only.

Yamaki said that more options need to be available, especially when it comes to covering rent payments. She said that they are watching a resolution in the city council that could help with this.

“Basically, what it does is it helps gives money to the landlords, like a grant, and then the landlords would actually disperse that money out toward the tenant’s lease rents. So bring some of that down, because that’s still the largest single monthly expense. Whether you’re open or not, you still [have] got to pay your rent,” said Yamaki.

For individuals trying to make ends meet, they can call 2-1-1. This number is Aloha United Way’s hotline to help people find resources to help with things like shelter, rent, utilities, elder care and childcare, among other things.

More information can be found at the Aloha United Way website here.

“So either we can provide the help directly, or we can put them in touch with an entity that will help them. And we just want people to know, they should not feel helpless, they should not feel hopeless.” John Fink, Aloha United Way CEO

He said they are managing over 1,800 calls a week in August with rent, mortgage and gas, electric bills and childcare.

Aloha United Way also launched a program for people to give their support. They can visit AUW.org/together to start a workplace giving campaign.

“There are a lot of agencies that are struggling out there right now,” said Fink. “We’re trying to help fill some of those gaps. We’re preventive agency, we try to keep people from getting into those difficult circumstances… catch them before that, [a] kind of a safety net, as we call it.”

The City and County of Honolulu is also looking into upping efforts to help individuals.

“We’ve got to continue to figure out how to reenergize our individual grant program for those that are struggling to pay for mortgage, for child care, and we’re digging deeper to do exactly that,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Some services are also giving some aid.

HECO and Hawaiian Telecom are offering payment plans for people who may not be able to pay all at once. For HECO, they are also extending their moratorium on the disconnection of non-payment to the end of this year.

Both companies said that people should reach out to let them know if they are unable to make a payment and to work something out.

