Program that allowed the release of hundreds of inmates has been ended

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A court-ordered program to release hundreds of inmates, in order to reduce the risk of COVID spread, has been brought to an end.

The State Supreme Court cited the very low rate of new infections in Hawaii and the reduction of prison and jail population by hundreds.

The Department of Public Safety says there have been no positive COVID-19 cases at any facility. And the court says, any additional population adjustments can be handled through the Hawaii correctional systems oversight commission.

Prosecutors called for the program to end after released inmates were arrested for new crimes.

