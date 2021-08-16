Program offers free training to Oahu residents struggling to find work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is offering free job preparation classes to Oahu residents who are struggling to find employment during the pandemic. The Oʻahu Back to Work training program is sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu using federal CARES Act funds.

“We will train at least 500 residents to prepare for jobs that are available now and will serve our community,” said UH President David Lassner. “Besides free classes, the program offers access to loaner laptops and mobile hotspots for online classes and, in some cases, paid internships. Participants on Unemployment Insurance may also be eligible for a waiver from job search requirements while in training.”

The program runs from August 16 to December 17. Oahu participants can choose between more than 50 classes at seven UH Community Colleges and the Outreach College. Classes will be primarily online in the Business and Technology, Healthcare, Human Services and Trades career fields.

Participants must meet the following qualifications:

Oahu resident whose employment was disrupted by COVID-19, such as lost hours, furloughs, or job loss.

Recent high school or college graduates who have been unable to secure full time employment due to the pandemic are also eligible.

Click here to learn more about the courses and how to apply.