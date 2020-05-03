Professional surfers volunteer at free mask giveaway in Kahuku

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some of Oahu’s best surfers teamed up with Every 1 Hawaii to hand out free masks and hand sanitizer to North Shore residents.

Surfers like Makua and Koa Rothman, Jamie O’Brien, Nathan Florence and Eli Olson helped distribute 8,000 masks at Kahuku Medical Center.

Volunteers began handing out the masks early because there was a line of cars starting to back-up on the highway.

“For me the reason I put together this drive, a lot of people who donate to the North Shore community it stops at Sunset Beach and goes towards Haleiwa, Waialua side and a lot of the north side of the island gets looked over like Kahuku and Laie,” said professional surfer Makua Rothman. “As a former Red Raider, proud as can be, we’re here to serve our community and make sure the actual North Shore of Oahu gets served.”

The group Every 1 Hawaii will be handing out free masks Sunday at Windward Mall in the parking lot fronting Macy’s from 9 a.m. to noon.