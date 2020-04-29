Produce give-away on Oahu this Saturday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families can get a free box of produce on Saturday, May 2 starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last at this drive-thru give away.

The give away is at Aloha Products located at 2829A Mokumoa Street.

You will get eggs, onions, potatoes, daikon, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, ewa sweet onions, Korean peeled garlic, and Halm’s Kim Chee.

Aloha Products in partnership with Halm’s Kim Chee, Aloun Farms, and Kennedy Produce are donating the items.

