Prior to Thursday’s positive COVID-19 test, ‘Iolani was given approval by ILH to hold workouts

Following Thursday’s announcement that a part-time football coach at ‘Iolani tested positive for COVID-19, questions were raised as to whether the Raiders were permitted to practice in the first place following the HHSAA’s extended suspension of practices on June 17.

In a statement ‘Iolani provided to KHON2 on Friday, the school said that “‘Iolani School, along with the other schools in the ILH, received approval for practices from the ILH. HHSAA has no jurisdiction over ILH programs during the summer “yellow” period when school is not in session.”

The HHSAA acknowledged to KHON2 on Friday that in this instance, the ILH does have more of a say in whether the Raiders were allowed to gather as a team.

Sources tell KHON2 that the HHSAA will hold an executive board meeting on Monday to discuss this matter further.

For now, ‘Iolani will suspend team conditioning for 14 days. The school has also advised those involved in the workouts to self-isolate.

Last Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Education tentatively marked Aug. 19 as the first day that its schools could begin high school sports practices and workouts. As a private school, ‘Iolani does not have to abide by DOE guidelines.

KHON2 contacted the ILH on Friday but did not receive an immediate response.