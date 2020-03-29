Prince Resorts Hawaii closes 3 hotels

Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of the governor’s stay-at-home order, Prince Resorts Hawaii has chosen to temporarily close three hotels and three golf courses.

The hotels are the Prince Waikiki, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, and the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. For the golf courses, the Hawaii Prince Golf Club, Mauna Kea Golf Course, and the Hapuna Golf Course.

This came into effect on Saturday, March 28 and will last until Thursday, April 30.

Hotel officials say that customers can refer to the individual hotel and golf course websites for more updates.