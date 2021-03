HONOLULU (KHON2) — Small businesses will continue to get financial help. President Biden on Tuesday signed an extension to the current Paycheck Protection Program.

The program benefits were set to expire Wednesday, Mar. 31.

The extension will now continue until May 31. This gives small businesses administration officials more time to handle the current business loans that are being processed.