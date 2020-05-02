Preschool Open Doors program deadline extended to May 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families can apply for the Preschool Open Doors Program by May 15.

The deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) offers this program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Director Pankaj Bhanot said, “During these challenging times, we will continue to serve our State with aloha. Together, we honor our commitment to supporting our collective community; individuals and families from keiki to kupuna.” Both the application period and funding are limited, so DHS encourages families to apply before May 15.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2021-2022 DOE school year (born between August 1, 2015 and July 31, 2016). If awarded a subsidy, families may use any one of the 426 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children.

Interested families should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. The application is also available for download on the Department of Human Services website. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020 to be considered during the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 program period.

Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218 , Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066 / Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs. For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov.