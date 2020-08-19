Prepare to pay more for goods shipped by Young Brothers as a 46% rate hike takes effect September 1st

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Get ready to pay more for items that need to be shipped inter-state. Business owners said a 46% rate increase by Young Brothers will likely be passed on to consumers.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The rate increase from Hawaii’s foremost inter-island shipper goes into affect Sept. 1.

Young Brothers is considered a life-line to neighbor island communities, delivering necessities, food and a slew of other non-perishable items. Business owners said the increase will negatively impact everything that ships inter-island, which will hurt local businesses and put a strain on consumers already struggling to make ends meet.

Mike Sakamoto, General Manager of Eight Point Distributors said the rate increase is going to impact the price of goods coming into and out of Honolulu. Eight Point Distributors distributes frozen and refrigerated foods statewide.

Mike Sakamoto, Eight Points distributors: “So ice cream like Rosalani from Maui, we actually bring it from Maui to Oahu to sell, so that’s going to increase the price coming this way.”

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the increase after Young Brothers continued to threaten cutting services due to financial hardships brought on by the pandemic

In a statement, Young Brothers said:

“Young Brothers understands that our communities and customers are struggling right now as we all cope with the impacts of COVID-19. That’s why we cut costs and pursued every avenue of assistance before asking the Public Utilities Commission to approve a temporary, emergency rate increase totaling $27 million, which does not include profit of any kind.”

“We appreciate the PUC’s assistance in helping us chart a new and more sustainable future for Young Brothers. While we are still reviewing the details of the order, we are confident that Young Brothers will be able to continue its legacy of service to our island communities.”

Some areas will be hit harder than others according to Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, the Vice-Chair of Maui County Council.

“This is a really big deal especially to the rural locations–Molokai and Lanai, Hilo–because they’re the lifeline for our islands,” Rawlins-Fernandez said.

“I’m hoping it won’t be as devastating as I imagine it will be. But it will affect our small businesses. It will affect the already high cost of groceries.”

Rawlins-Fernandez explained that there will also be impacts to the construction and cattle industries who use Young Brothers to ship between islands.

“We can expect a domino effect to happen here with our small businesses who rely heavily on imports from Young Brothers. I’m hoping it will not result in shut downs of our businesses.”

Kit Okimoto, owner of Friendly Market, one of two main grocery stores on Molokai, said much of the cost will be passed on to consumers.

“It’s definitely a large enough increase that we can’t just absorb all of it up front permanently. So we’ll be looking at which items we need to raise and by how much,” Okimoto explained.

Okimoto said his store is bracing for what’s to come as customers may not see the full impact of the rate hike until the end of September.

“People are on pretty tight budgets too. I think at the end of the day people will have to ration more what they’re buying, what they’re eating. And inevitably, we will end up probably selling less product, which is okay. We’re going to do the best to adapt to the situation as best we can,” Okimoto explained.

Food times aren’t the only things that will be affected by the rate hike.

Sakamoto said the cost of toilet paper could also go up on neighbor islands.

“It’s going to affect it, it’s got to get there somehow,” Sakamoto said.

Latest Stories on KHON2