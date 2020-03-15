Prep athletes across Oahu cherish last day of competition — for now

On Friday, the HHSAA followed suit with almost all sports leagues around the nation and announced a moratorium that would last from at least March 16 to April 13.

That left a small window for games to be played on Saturday, and high school teams across the state certainly took advantage of it.

One of the last contests in the state to take place was a baseball game between Saint Louis and Maryknoll at Ala Wai Park. Although both teams were grateful to have an opportunity to play another game, they both hope to be on the field again before the year comes to an end.

“Like anyone else, we don’t know what’s going to happen moving forward,” Saint Louis baseball coach George Gusman told KHON2’s Ren Clayton. “If we do come back, we want to make sure we position ourselves as best as we can so this game is important like every single game.

“We feel somewhat fortunate that it’s a postponement and not a cancellation, so there’s still hope out there that we’ll finish our season.”

The Crusaders had a strong start to their season, beating defending state champion Punahou 1-0 on Tuesday. After an 8-0 win over the Spartans on Saturday, the hope for the Crusaders is that they won’t be 2-0 when the season officially comes to an end.

“We were really looking forward to the season, especially after that strong start against Punahou,” said senior JT Navyac, a Cal State Fullerton signee who threw a shutout against the Buffanblu. “I think this is the best team we’ve ever had, the best chance this year. I really hope we can play the rest of the year out. Just trying to get it all in my head, just take it all in. If it is my last game, then just go out with a bang and leave it all and put it all out on the field.”

For Maryknoll coach Alaka’i Aglipay, who was a star player on the Ewa Beach team that won the 2005 Little League World Series, he sympathizes with the seniors on the team who might be done playing ball after the season. But, like Gusman, he hopes there’s more season for them in store come April and May.

“I can’t even imagine how disappointing it is for any of these seniors. This is very unique and very new to all of us. I just told them it’s out of our control,” he said. “You can’t really dwell on the negative happening around the state. It’s just something where we have an opportunity today to play a game and we just gotta continue to do our best.

“I want it to start up again, more so for the seniors. It’s all about the kids and to have these weeks postponed, I think it’s something that for them it’s all about the game. It’s just too short. They put in all the work and it’s way too short to call it off after two games.”