Prefer to get one shot instead of two? Here’s where to go in Hawaii

HONOLULU(KHON2) — More doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are on the way and more locations will offer the single-shot option starting Sunday, March 21.

Longs Drugs/CVS in Honolulu and more than two dozen other CVS locations across the state will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as an option to those who are eligible starting Sunday.

Healthcare Association of Hawaii president Hilton Raethel said, the vaccine is safe and effective.

“We are expecting a lot of it,” Raethel said. “And it will help us get through vaccinating the rest of the state quicker because it’s a single dose shot.”

Several groups have gotten it so far.

“Some of the teachers got it. And it was very well received,” Raethel explained.

Health officials are also looking to target harder-to-reach populations with their supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“For example, in homeless shelters,” Raethel explained. “And some of the situations for example, maybe some public housing or high-risk settings.”

Hawaii received about 12,000 doses earlier in March and a couple of smaller shipments since. Raethel said, he hopes the next large shipment will arrive in early April.

Longs Drugs/CVS locations in Hawaii will start offering the Johnson & Johnson shot Sunday and select Safeway locations will begin offering it Monday.

Raethel said, the State does not know how many doses those locations will have since supply to CVS and Safeway are separate.

“The federal government is shipping vaccine directly to CVS. And now starting with some of the Safeway stores,” Raethel explained. “Those are direct shipments. They do not come through the normal channels that the rest of the vaccine that is coming into the state comes in.”

More vaccines give people more options either way.

Another bonus to getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is those who take it are protected faster.

“You get that full immunity within 10 to 14 days after that first dose,” Raethel said.

That is compared to 10 to 14 days after waiting two to three weeks for a second shot.

Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at CVS.

Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at Safeway.