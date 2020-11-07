Pre-travel testing program with Japan sees slow start, officials expect numbers to increase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Japan pre-travel testing program kicked off with a limited number of travelers arriving on Nov. 6. Officials said it is a step in the right direction, and expect the number of Japanese visitors to increase in the coming months.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu resident Alex Jampel said he waited months for this day. Jampel traveled to Japan two months ago on business and opted to wait for the pre-travel testing program before returning so he would not have to quarantine.

“I’m glad that the pretesting in Japan has been approved. It was smooth sailing here today at the airport. I’m very happy to be back and not have to quarantine,” Jampel said.

Jampel arrived in Honolulu on the first of eight flights expected to arrive in November.

It is a day officials have also been looking forward to, calling it a “momentous day for Hawaii.”

“We welcome back visitors from Japan who are participating in the pre-travel testing program,” said Gov. David Ige. “This really does allow us to revive our economy and bring back transpacific travelers in a safe way.”

Japan is historically one of Hawaii’s top international travel markets. More than 1.5 million Japanese visited Hawaii in 2019 and spent $2.2 billion, according to Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The Department of Transportation said more than half of the 64 travelers who arrived are returning residents.

But for tourists like Masa Taka Watanabe, being in Hawaii is a dream come true.

“I want to go to the beach first and eat Hawaiian food. This is my plan,” Watanabe said.

The program with Japan comes three weeks after the Safe Travels Hawaii program opened to mainland visitors, causing a traffic jam of passengers waiting to get screened in Honolulu as well as on the neighbor islands.

In contrast, those who flew in on Nov. 6 did not report any complications.

“In terms of the process, it’s very quick and painless. I heard that it was taking a lot longer before, so I’m glad they worked things out to make it much more efficient and quick,” said Jampel.

Since Oct. 15, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said 174,515 people have been screened.

Governor Ige said the next step is expanding the program to include additional foreign points of origin.

“We are also engaged in travelers from Canada, bringing back travelers from Canada, South Korea and New Zealand,” Gov. Ige said.

Latest Stories on KHON2