Pre-registration commences for virtual Hawaii Hapalua Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Hapalua half marathon in Waikiki will be going virtual in 2021, and pre-registration opened on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The half marathon usually draws thousands of participants to the streets of Waikiki, Downtown Honolulu and Diamond Head.

Organizers say, it is just not possible with the pandemic restrictions that are currently in place.

The race was cancelled entirely in 2020 and all entrants were deferred to the virtual event in 2021.

Runners can choose from three distances:

Ho’omaka – “begin” 5k

Hapalua Iki – “the little Hapalua”

The Hapalua – “half marathon” 13.1 miles

Participants have the entire month of April to complete their selected race.

Registration opens during the week of Monday, Feb. 1, but the public can pre-register now and be the first to be notified when the registration period opens.