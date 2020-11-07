Pre-made Thanksgiving dinners selling quickly, dinner reservations booking fast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite the pandemic, people are planning their holiday feasts earlier than usual. It is not certain whether Honolulu will reach Tier 3 by Thanksgiving, which would allow for 10 people to gather at a home or restaurant table.

Some businesses have noticed people are planning on going out to eat instead of making a huge feast at home.

Many restaurants said reservations are booking up quickly, along with pre-ordered meals.

The Kahala Hotel and Resort is offering a special 14-pound fresh, non-GMO, free-range turkey dinner to go. Executive Chef Jonathan Mizukami said the to-go turkeys include some of his family’s secret seasoning with Portuguese style stuffing.

The hotel will also have prime rib, fish, and of course, turkey. Due to COVID-19, the Kahala Hotel and Resort also modified their buffet.

“The guests will be guided through our food stations and our very own culinarians will be at the food station serving out each and every guest whatever their heart’s desire,” explained Assistant Food and Beverage Director Joy Garzon.

She said the hotel has been taking reservations daily for dining and to-go meals.

In Waikiki, Tiki’s Grill and Bar will be offering a three-course pre-fixe menu for all diners, which will include a spiced butternut squash bisque, slow-roasted turkey with potato gratin, Molokai potato puree, as well as bacon, macadamia nut and pineapple brussels sprouts. Dessert is also included in the pre-fixe meal.

“We decided that this time around, for purposes of execution, and because of the current state of affairs, and space for seating and all, that it’s just best to have one menu for the whole day,” explained Tiki’s Executive Chef Ronnie Nasuti. “Most people are going out for Thanksgiving dinner this Thanksgiving is what it is really.”

This year, Tiki’s will require paid reservations in advance.

“I think everyone knows how tight businesses in this COVID time, and so you have to really watch every side of your business, both you want to be building the business as well as protecting the business,” explained Tiki’s Director of Operations Michael Miller. “So what we’ve done is we’ve made a decision for Thanksgiving, we’re going to do pre-sale, seated in the restaurant only, we’re going to focus just on delivering the restaurant experience in the restaurant.”

Under current county regulations, Tiki’s is only allowing reservations of five people or less.

He said the restaurant decided to do the pre-pay option so they know how much food to prepare, how much staff to bring on, and also help avoid long wait times and discourage people from gathering in a line.

Some restaurants still remain closed across Oahu.

The ones who do have Thanksgiving dinners to offer anticipate a busy night.

“I highly recommend that if we’re your dining choice, make your reservation early so we can get you in on the time that you want,” Miller said.

If you do plan on ordering a pre-made dinner, consider this warning from Zippy’s.

“At this moment, there are two locations that are sold out of all of their turkey packages,” explained Kevin Yim, Zippy’s Vice President of Marketing. “And this is the fastest we’ve ever sold out of Thanksgiving packages. We are approaching sell-outs and other locations as well.”

Yim said they have noticed employers buying their employees turkey packages for their families.

Several bakeries across the island said they are already receiving pre-orders for pies.