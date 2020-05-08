Power outage scheduled to test Emergency Power Facility at Honolulu international airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage has been scheduled to test the Emergency Power Facility (EPF) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

The planned events are scheduled for the following dates and times:

11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, to 4 a.m. Sunday, May 10

11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 4 a.m. Sunday, May 17 (if necessary)

During the outage there will be no power to Terminals 1 and 2, and all parking structures. Facilities located on the Ewa Service Road will also be impacted.

The roads and H-1 Freeway offramps leading to HNL will be closed to the public throughout the outage period.

The outage will occur when no flights are scheduled to arrive or depart, however the power to the airfield will remain on and unchanged during the test. The south ramp and facilities on Lagoon Drive, Elliott Street and Aolele Street will not be impacted by the power outage.

“It is an ideal time to complete this test since there are fewer flights and passengers at the airport as a result of COVID-19,” said Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division. “HDOT employees continue to work on maintenance projects and efforts like this test during the pandemic.”

“We’re working closely with the state to test its backup generating equipment should an unplanned outage occur at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport,” said Ron Cox, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of operations. “Current travel restrictions make it an ideal time to test the system with minimal impact to airport operations, and we’re happy to support the state’s efforts.”

Businesses located in the airport have been notified to plan accordingly and to unplug electronics and equipment prior to event to prevent possible damage.