Possible impacts from proposed shipment sail scale backs

The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to have an effect on the shipment of goods, Young Brothers, LLC is requesting to make fewer trips around Maui County and the Big Island, but the company said the same amount of cargo will be shipped.

The company said since the outbreak began, the amount of goods being shipped has declined, so it wants to consolidate its operations.

Part of its plan to consolidate would reduce shipments to Molokai and Lanai to just once a week.

The President of the Molokai Chamber of Commerce, Rob Stephenson said he and the business community heard about the request from Young Brothers a day before it was announced. He said there could be some challenges ahead with the proposed changes.

Stephenson said, “Reducing the barge schedule from twice a week to once a week but not reducing the cargo load might not seem like that big of a deal but actually being here on Molokai and understanding the challenges that it imposes.”

He said some of the challenges are related to the limited storage of fresh produce on the island.

Stephenson said. “It’s going to cause a strain on our business community we simply don’t have the cold storage space and even the non-cold warehouse space here on the island to accommodate a once-weekly barge.”

The Public Utility Commission said they are working to file the request by May 5th, it is the timeline requested by Young Brothers.

Along with the changes for Molokai and Lanai, there are also plans to reduce sails to Maui from three to twice a week, as well as cut the twice-weekly route to Hilo down to just once a week.

While each port will see hours reduced at least one day of the week, a schedule can be found here.

The Maui County Mayor, Michael Victorino in statement said,

“Our consumers can expect that store shelves will remain stocked with food and other supplies. We expect the same amount of cargo will be shipped each week, although on fewer barge sailings to optimize excess capacity on barges bound for Maui, Molokai and Lanai, and Hilo. Young Brothers reports these are temporary changes tied to the reduction of shipping volume from the COVID-19 pandemic. Young Brothers reported that it may supplement service to Molokai as needed with an occasional stopover on Wednesday morning as the Kawaihae barge returns to Honolulu. This service is to help with the timely shipment of fresh produce from Molokai to neighboring islands and support farming and agricultural industries. I want to thank Young Brothers for being a good corporate partner for our community and continuing to provide steady, reliable, interisland cargo service.”

While Stephenson said, Young Brothers are a key part in supplying goods to the islands, and disruption to sailing schedules will likely have an effect.

Stephenson said, “Being that Young Brothers is the lifeline to Molokai they ship virtually everything that you purchase or consume on Molokai comes through Young Brothers.”