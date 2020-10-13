Positivity rate remains flat as travel gets ready to open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With two days until the state’s pre-travel test program begins, Hawaii continues to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The positivity rate was 2.3 percent on Sunday.

What are the new developments as tourists get ready to arrive?

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day with the latest on the numbers and partnerships for travel. He also answered viewer questions.

