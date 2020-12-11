Positive COVID case reported at Keahuolu Courthouse

File – The Hawaii State Judiciary announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that an employee at the Keahuolu Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that an employee at the Keahuolu Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The employee has not returned to work since receiving the positive result on Dec. 8.

The Hawaii State Judiciary says that the employee does not work in any of the courtrooms and did not come into contact with any employees or the public.

The areas where the employee works are cleaned regularly and have received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.