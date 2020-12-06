Positive COVID-19 case connected to 3 Maui elementary schools

File – Three elementary schools on Maui have been connected to a positive COVID-19 case involving a Department of Education (DOE) employee.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three elementary schools on Maui have been connected to a positive COVID-19 case involving a Department of Education (DOE) employee.

The DOE was made aware of the positive case on Saturday, Dec. 5. Officials say the worker visited Pu‘u Kukui, Pōmaika‘i and Kula Elementary schools between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Department officials say the persons interaction with students and staff was limited to one classroom at each school.

Staff and parents of affected students have been notified and the schools are arranging to disinfect impacted areas.

Every parent and all staff members at the three campuses were notified on Dec. 5, and the DOE says no school closures are necessary.