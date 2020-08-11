Positive coronavirus test for another TheBus operator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A TheBus operator has tested positive for coronavirus, Oʻahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) confirmed today.

On Sunday, August 9, the operator informed OTS that a household member had tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed on leave and quarantined.

According to OTS, the operator was tested for COVID-19 on Monday, August 10, and received a positive result the same day.

The operator’s last day of work was on Saturday, August 8. His routes included locations between Ewa Beach and Kalaeloa as shown in the table below.

Day/Date Route# Route Bus # Time 415 Kapolei Transit – Kalaeloa 205 132p – 154p 41 Kapolei – Ewa Beach 205 200p – 329p 415 Kapolei Transit – Kalaeloa 205 329p – 356p Saturday 41 Kapolei – Ewa Beach 205 400p – 533p 8/8/2020 415 Kapolei Transit – Kalaeloa 205 533p – 605p 41 Kapolei – Ewa Beach 205 605p – 726p 415 Kapolei Transit – Kalaeloa 205 726p – 748p 41 Kapolei – Ewa Beach 205 800p – 919p

Upon notification, OTS began internal contact tracing and found no prolonged contact with any employees or customers which they credit to the mandatory face covering requirement that all staff and riders are subject to.

The vehicle driven by the operator has been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

TheBus has taken steps to reduce the risk of infection while riding or operating a transit vehicle. Plastic curtains have been installed on all buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers as they board. Seats closest to the operator have been made unavailable to provide greater space and extra buses have been added on busy routes to provide more area for physical separation. All buses and vans are disinfected daily by wiping down all touch surfaces manually with a strong anti-virus disinfectant and receive nightly disinfecting fogging using an electrostatic spraying system. All OTS employees are temperature checked daily.

The City continues to remind the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and that wearing a face mask or covering while entering and riding on a bus or a TheHandi-Van is required.

Those sick or in poor health conditions are advised to stay at home and not ride public transit.

