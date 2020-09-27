Popular Farm to Car program returns to provide local produce for Oahu residents

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s Farm to Car program is back to meet the demand for local produce.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The program provides Oahu residents with fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and other produce from local farmers.

Every week from Sept. 26 through December, people can pre-order their produce online from over 22 participating local farmers and food producers. Then, their order will be brought to their vehicle on a Saturday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Farm to Car is a partnership between the city and the Hawaii Farm Bureau.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories