Popular Farm to Car program returns to provide local produce for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s Farm to Car program is back to meet the demand for local produce.
The program provides Oahu residents with fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and other produce from local farmers.
Every week from Sept. 26 through December, people can pre-order their produce online from over 22 participating local farmers and food producers. Then, their order will be brought to their vehicle on a Saturday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.
Farm to Car is a partnership between the city and the Hawaii Farm Bureau.
