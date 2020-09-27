Popular Farm to Car program returns to provide local produce for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s Farm to Car program is back to meet the demand for local produce.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The program provides Oahu residents with fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and other produce from local farmers.

Every week from Sept. 26 through December, people can pre-order their produce online from over 22 participating local farmers and food producers. Then, their order will be brought to their vehicle on a Saturday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Farm to Car is a partnership between the city and the Hawaii Farm Bureau.

Latest Stories on KHON2