Pop-Up Mākeke seeks vendors for online shop that partners with Amazon and Shopify

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
computer online shopping identity theft generic_232628

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Pop-Up Mākeke needs vendors for the upcoming online shopping season.

Application are available now, and vendors will be selected in April.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This is the third season of the online shop which partnering with Amazon and Shopify.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement created the online Pop-Up Mākeke in April 2020 to help struggling small businesses like vendors for the canceled Merrie Monarch during the pandemic.

CNHA reports the Pop-Up Mākeke put in over $2 million into Hawaiʻi’s economy selling more than 100,000 products from hundreds of small businesses.

For the application, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Oahu girl to make history as Hawaii’s first female Eagle Scout

Bishop Museum lowering entry price for 2021 Science, Sustainability Festival

Wife of man critically injured in 2019 Pinky Tows crash says, "He'll never fully recover"

Maui mayor considering restrictions as cases rise

Schools take COVID precautions as students return from Spring Break

Sewer overflows in Manoa

More Top Stories

Trending Stories