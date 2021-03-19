Pop-Up Mākeke seeks vendors for online shop that partners with Amazon and Shopify

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Pop-Up Mākeke needs vendors for the upcoming online shopping season.

Application are available now, and vendors will be selected in April.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This is the third season of the online shop which partnering with Amazon and Shopify.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement created the online Pop-Up Mākeke in April 2020 to help struggling small businesses like vendors for the canceled Merrie Monarch during the pandemic.

CNHA reports the Pop-Up Mākeke put in over $2 million into Hawaiʻi’s economy selling more than 100,000 products from hundreds of small businesses.

For the application, click here.