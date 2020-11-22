Pop-up craft fairs begin during pandemic for holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a pop-up craft fair held at Koko Marina Center on Saturday, Nov. 21.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
An organization called 808 Craft and Gift Fairs started these pop-up craft fairs to help crafters who have been suffering due to fairs being canceled for the pandemic.
There were over 75 vendors include 12 that sold our of their vehicles.
- The fairs at Koko Marina will be held from 10 .M. To 3 p.m. on the following dates:
- November 21
- December 5
- December 12
- December 19
The fairs are also being done virtually at those times.
There’s also a virtual fair on the third Sunday of the month.
For more information, click here.