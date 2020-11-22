Pop-up craft fairs begin during pandemic for holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a pop-up craft fair held at Koko Marina Center on Saturday, Nov. 21.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

An organization called 808 Craft and Gift Fairs started these pop-up craft fairs to help crafters who have been suffering due to fairs being canceled for the pandemic.

There were over 75 vendors include 12 that sold our of their vehicles.

The fairs at Koko Marina will be held from 10 .M. To 3 p.m. on the following dates:

November 21

December 5

December 12

December 19

The fairs are also being done virtually at those times.

There’s also a virtual fair on the third Sunday of the month.

For more information, click here.