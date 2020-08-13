Pomokai Ballrooms auctioning off remaining assets

IWALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Pomaikai Ballrooms is auctioning off its remaining assets.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The ballrooms, located at Dole Cannery in Iwilei, shut down last month amid the financial struggles of the ongoing pandemic.

Items up for bid include furniture, dinner plates, silverware and banquet tables. Bidding starts at $1.

The auction will close Aug. 20, with pickup on Aug. 22.

Go to Pomokai Ballrooms’ auction website to submit a bid for the items.

Latest Stories on KHON2