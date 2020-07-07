Pomaikai Ballrooms at Dole Cannery closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pomaikai Ballrooms located at the Dole Cannery on Oahu have closed as of July 6.

The company said because of the pandemic and restrictions will be lifted, they can not longer continue doing business.

Anyone that had a booking at the Pomaikai Ballrooms will get a full refund of any security deposits.

The staff will get employment assistance and help finding other opportunities.

The venue opened in 2013.

THE LATEST ON KHON2