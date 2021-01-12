Polynesian Cultural Center reopens Jan. 18

LAIE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Polynesian Cultural Center is getting ready to welcome back guests.

After being closed since last spring, PCC will reopen its doors starting January 18.

During this initial reopening phase, the center will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m.

And the Hukilau Marketplace will be open from noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

All high touch places will be regularly sanitized, and hand sanitizing stations will be installed.

Interaction with guests will also be limited.

For information on how to make reservations, visit www.polynesia.com, or call (800) 367-7060. In Hawaii, call (808) 293-3333.