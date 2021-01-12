LAIE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Polynesian Cultural Center is getting ready to welcome back guests.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
After being closed since last spring, PCC will reopen its doors starting January 18.
[RELATED: Hawaii tourist attractions plan to reopen with more visitors expected]
During this initial reopening phase, the center will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m.
And the Hukilau Marketplace will be open from noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
All high touch places will be regularly sanitized, and hand sanitizing stations will be installed.
Interaction with guests will also be limited.
For information on how to make reservations, visit www.polynesia.com, or call (800) 367-7060. In Hawaii, call (808) 293-3333.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Polynesian Cultural Center reopens Jan. 18
- Coast Guard continues search for missing mariners off Midway Island
- Makua Rothman’s Passion Project Restoring Wailua River With Coors Seltzer
- Resolution calls for higher HandiVan, TheBus operator pay
- Jonah Davis Spreads the Knowledge of Hawaiian Music Through Virtual Ukulele Classes