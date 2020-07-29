Polihale State Park on Kauai closed due to people’s bad behavior

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Polihale State Park on Kauai is closed indefinitely due to people’s bad behavior.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it’s impossible to enforce park rules because of its size and isolated location.

DLNR says COVID-19 has exacerbated all those issues, and public health and safety concerns, contributed to the decision to close the park.

Officials say more than 1,000 people camped there recently, and several hundred trucks formed a line that stretched the entire beach.

Some were even racing and driving through dunes that contain Hawaiian burial sites and critically endangered plants.

Anyone who sees suspicious or illegal activity is asked to report it to the DLNR at 643-DLNR (3567).

Latest Stories on KHON2