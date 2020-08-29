Police on the Big Island are stepping up COVID enforcement

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — While Oahu is the only island under a stay-at-home order, county officials on the Big Island are still urging the public to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

The county announced that its police department will be stepping up enforcement to make sure you’re following the rules.

On the Big Island, face coverings are required in public and all gatherings–both indoors and outdoors–are limited to 10 people

Police are asking for cooperation from the public especially with the upcoming labor day weekend approaching.

To report a COVID violation, call the county’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

If you want to know how to make a report in each county in the state, click here.

