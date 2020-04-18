Police investigate an assault that left a Hilo man in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating an assault that occurred in the Bayfront area of Hilo on Thursday night, April 16, that left a 47-year-old Hilo man in critical condition.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a gas station on Kamehameha Avenue for a report of a male that was assaulted near the judge’s stand on Bayfront where he had been seen earlier with several other individuals.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, face, and body and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later underwent emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized and is listed in critical condition but has been stabilized.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation which is classified as first-degree assault and first-degree robbery and are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information regarding the identity of the suspect(s), to call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at (808) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.