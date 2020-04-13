Police continue to patrol Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a beautiful day outside for Easter Sunday, and it seems most people are following the stay at home order.

In Waikiki, KHON didn’t see many people gathering at the beach. But we did see officers patrolling the area telling some to keep moving. We spotted several surfers in the water, which is still allowed.

“As long as you’re going to and from, and not staying on the beach. They haven’t bothered you too much,” said surfer Steve Hall.

“The surfers are keeping their distance. They kind of have to from keeping their boards from banging together,” said Kapolei resident Karen Oliver.

“Generally I come out here with my daughter. So we stay close together. But generally, nobody else really mingles,” said surfer Leo Rogers.

Normally Waikiki beaches are packed.

The latest numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority show 404 people flew into the state on Saturday, April 11. 147 people were residents, 89 were visitors, and the rest were intended residents and crew members.