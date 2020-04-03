Police chief Ballard releases statement regarding Waianae Police station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protesters gathered outside of the Waianae police substation early Friday morning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This came after a Facebook live post from former state lawmaker Andria Tupola. In her post, she stated that police would start transferring arrestees from around the island to the Waianae police substation if they tested positive for Covid-19.
On Friday, HPD chief Susan Ballard, released a statement regarding the Waianae police substation and arrestees.
As part of the department’s overall emergency response plan, we looked at how to house infectious detainees, including whether to transport them to a single police facility. After considering different options, it has been decided to keep the detainees in the same facility where they were booked. Until such time that the cellblocks can be retrofitted to accommodate infectious detainees, these individuals will be kept in separate cells apart from the other detainees. Appropriate precautions, including the use of PPE and sanitization of the cellblock and booking area, will be taken. HPD is currently working with the Mayor’s Office to obtain federal funding to retrofit the cellblock at the main station and other locations to be determined.
Chief Susan Ballard