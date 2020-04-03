Police chief Ballard releases statement regarding Waianae Police station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protesters gathered outside of the Waianae police substation early Friday morning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came after a Facebook live post from former state lawmaker Andria Tupola. In her post, she stated that police would start transferring arrestees from around the island to the Waianae police substation if they tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday, HPD chief Susan Ballard, released a statement regarding the Waianae police substation and arrestees.