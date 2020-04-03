Police arrest Washington man for violating State’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested a 50-year-old man from Olympia, Washington on Thursday, April 2, for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

According to a preliminary report, Devin Martin arrived on Kauai on Thursday on an Alaska Airlines from Washington. He was contacted by airport security upon his arrival and advised of the 14-day quarantine. He did not have reservations for proper accommodations and he allegedly refused to find suitable lodging.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority alerted the Kauai Police Department of his violation of the 14-day quarantine and he was subsequently arrested.

Martin did not display signs or symptoms of illness but he was brought to Wilcox Hospital for clearance prior to his incarceration. Kauai police also followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health guidelines as far as Personal Protective Equipment is concerned, during the man’s transport.

Martin is currently being held in cellblock and is expected to return to the mainland on Friday, April 3.