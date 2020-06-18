Planet Fitness reopening with new safety protocol in place for staff and guests

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you’re tired of those home workouts, the wait is almost over! Some gyms on Oahu are reopening tomorrow but guests will have to workout with new rules in place.

Planet Fitness gyms on Hawaii Island and Maui reopened earlier this month and Oahu locations are finally opening their doors as well.

“So we’ve been working really hard to make sure we have a very safe and clean environment for everyone to come back to and enjoy the judgement free zone again,” said Scott Cook the General Manager of Planet Fitness Ala Moana.

Staff and guests will be required to follow safety precautions before, during and after their shifts or workouts.

“Staff when they come in they have to have temperatures checks. Staff are also required to wear masks at all times and then there’s a little questionnaire for them to fill out too.”

The form staff members are required to fill out before their shifts includes questions about symptoms of COVID-19.

For guests, there will be touch-less sign ins and other new rules in place.

“Masks are required to enter in the facility, while they are working out they do not have to wear the masks but sanitation, there’s sanitation stations all over the gym.”

Planet Fitness is also creating marked off sections in the facility to practice “social fitnessing.”

“We’re going to have equipment tagged out for social fitnessing so the members aren’t too close together. So every other cardio equipment is going to be tagged out just for the safety of our members. We’re going to have squares marked all six feet apart so members will have a safe set area for them to workout in.”

The gym is operating on a first come, first serve basis but will have a max capacity of 143 people.

Operating days and hours for Planet Fitness Ala Moana will be Monday to Thursday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice.