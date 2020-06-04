Planet Fitness on Maui, Big Island to reopen on June 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work out center company Planet Fitness will be reopening its locations in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, and Kahului on Maui, on Monday, June 8.
Here are the actions that the company will be taking upon reopening its doors to the public:
- All team members will have completed extensive training related to Planet Fitness’ enhanced sanitation cleanliness policies and procedures
- Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day
- Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using EPA-approved disinfectant effective against COVID-19; cleaning will include 20-minute walkarounds by the Planet Fitness team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas
- Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use
- Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members
- New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines
Touchless check-in will also be available via the free Planet Fitness app. Members can download the app in advance to check-in to the front desk at a safe distance using their personal mobile devices.
As for the company’s Ala Moana Center location in Honolulu, it will also be preparing to reopen. An announcement will be made on a later date, says the company.
Operating days and hours for the Planet Fitness clubs in Kailua-Kona and Maui will be Monday to Thursday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice.
The clubs are located:
Planet Fitness Kailua-Kona
75-1000 Henry Street #100
Kailua-Kona, HI
Planet Fitness Maui
Puunene Shopping Center
32 Ho’okele Street
Kahului, HI
