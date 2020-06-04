Planet Fitness on Maui, Big Island to reopen on June 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work out center company Planet Fitness will be reopening its locations in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, and Kahului on Maui, on Monday, June 8.

Here are the actions that the company will be taking upon reopening its doors to the public:

All team members will have completed extensive training related to Planet Fitness’ enhanced sanitation cleanliness policies and procedures

Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day

Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using EPA-approved disinfectant effective against COVID-19; cleaning will include 20-minute walkarounds by the Planet Fitness team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use

Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members

New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines

Touchless check-in will also be available via the free Planet Fitness app. Members can download the app in advance to check-in to the front desk at a safe distance using their personal mobile devices.

As for the company’s Ala Moana Center location in Honolulu, it will also be preparing to reopen. An announcement will be made on a later date, says the company.

Operating days and hours for the Planet Fitness clubs in Kailua-Kona and Maui will be Monday to Thursday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

The clubs are located:

Planet Fitness Kailua-Kona

75-1000 Henry Street #100

Kailua-Kona, HI

Planet Fitness Maui

Puunene Shopping Center

32 Ho’okele Street

Kahului, HI

