Pier 2 vaccination center to close and reopen at Kapiolani Medical Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) Pier 2 Vaccination Center will close on Saturday. Since the Pier 2 location opened in January, over 184,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

“We opened the state’s first mass vaccination center in January at Pier 2 in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Health in response to a critical need at that time to get eligible O‘ahu residents vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawai‘i Pacific Health. “As the approach to how and where we get people vaccinated has evolved and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Hawai‘i, it is more important than ever that Hawai‘i residents get vaccinated. Hawai‘i Pacific Health will continue to support the state’s vaccination efforts with our mobile vaccine clinics and by making the vaccine available at select hospital and clinic locations.”

The vaccine clinic’s new location will be at the Kapiolani Medical Center beginning Monday, Aug. 2. At this location, vaccinations will be made available for those aged 12 and older.

Additionally, two Straub Medical Center clinics will be able to provide vaccination walk-ins daily from noon to 6 p.m. The first location is at the Ward Village Clinic & Urgent Care on Queen Street, and the second is located at the Doctors on Call at Sheraton Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue.

However, only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered at both Straub locations.

HPH will also continue to provide vaccinations with its mobile vaccine clinics via HPH COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus.