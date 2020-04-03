Pick up a bulk of food from Manson Products for $50 in their drive-through sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the effects of the State’s stay at home order is that many food distributors have excess produce because restaurants don’t need as much.

Now, they’re offering up their supply to the public.

On Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, Manson Products will sell bulk bundles of fruits, eggs, and vegetables for $50.

30 oranges

30 apples

2 trays of eggs

10 potatoes

5 yellow onions

1 bag of carrots

The sale is cash only as they are unable to process credit cards at this time. This will also help speed up the process. Customers will have to wait in their car and the product will be placed in their vehicle.

The first 100 people will also receive a five-pound bag of garlic.

Pick up will be located at 1618 Kalani Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To get into contact with the company, call 847-3338.