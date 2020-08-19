PHOTOS: State provides tour of contact tracing facilities at Hawaii Convention Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 19 for the state: 233 cases are from Honolulu County, 20 cases are from Maui County and 7 cases are from Hawai'i County. The cumulative state total is now 5,609. DOH also reported another coronavirus-related death. During a news conference, after touring the contact tracing facilities at the Hawaii Convention Center, Gov. Ige reported an additional death. The state death toll now stands at 43.

The DOH reported that 216,120 test results have been received as of August 19.